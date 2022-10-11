Merchants optimistic about growth this festivities

Merchants are optimistic about growth, according to leading essential internet commerce infrastructure provider Shopify’s Country Head and India Director Bharati Balakrishnan.

“The festive season is here and despite challenges caused by the pandemic, merchants are optimistic about growth, with last year’s overall festive sales topping $9.2 billion,” she said.

In recent years, there’s been a major change in how and where Indians shop. While most metro consumers regularly shop online, Shopify research found that half (53%) of Indians from non-metros now strongly prefer online shopping. This creates an opportunity for merchants to accelerate growth over the festive season by reaching consumers that were previously offline or out of reach.

“We expect buyers to make big ticket purchases this season as always. Especially this year, we see buyers committing to planned purchases like investments in electronics and consumer durables, furniture and home decor, that they put off for a couple of years, which should drive additional momentum for merchants,” she added.