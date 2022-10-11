After a break of 2 years, Italian Fashion and Design school, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, hosted their 2022 fashion presentation by second year students in a physical setting. Aptly named, the show, Omniverse, explores the metaverse and its implications for humanity.

Focusing on the theme of omnipresence, pushing boundaries and norms, embracing technological research, Omniverse explores other avenues of survival as a race. A metaverse with digital twins. The show also aims to link the recently launched Istituto Marangoni Metaverse page to the physical show and integrate digital aspects of the design process of students into an immersive experience.

Speaking about the virtual showcase, Tarun Pandey, COO – Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai said, “Istituto Marangoni Mumbai’s 2022 student fashion showcase – Omniverse – spotlights the creativity of our 2nd-year students through their 18 collections. These are the result of a reflection by each designer on the unprecedented couple of years that the fashion industry has gone through due to the drastic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The collections by these talented students are filtered through and influenced by the unique point of view and brand-new expressive language of Gen-Z, to which our students belong.”

Student collections not only celebrated their personal and professional growth at the institute, but also the concept of the ‘Omniverse’. A total of 18 students showcased their collections. Among them, Abha Pandit was awarded as the ‘Fashion Design student of the Year’ for her collection.

Talking about the show and the level of fresh talent, Mevin Murden, Director of Education – Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai said, “The Mumbai school collections are stronger and stronger each year, moulding into a distinct identity celebrating India’s fine heritage of textile and craft. The Italian approach helps students design for a global market innovating and re-contextualising crafts. The aim is to educate students in responsible design whether it is in terms of environmental or social responsibility. The show was designed to give a contemporary luxury look and feel to the experience reflecting the new aesthetics of luxury fashion for the new generation of consumers.”