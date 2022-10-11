Funding Alert: D2C petcare brand Goofy Tails secures $500,000 led by BeyondSeed

Home-grown D2C petcare company Goofy Tails has secured a seed funding of USD 500,000 led by BeyondSeed, a Singapore-based investor group, and Chennai Angels with participation from other overseas angel investors.

Goofy Tails will use the funds for stepping up its customer acquisition efforts and expand the team and warehouse presence across India for a better customer experience and faster delivery. It also plans to use the funds for extensive research, feedback, and new product development to expand its pet food and treats category.

“We will be using the funds to acquire customers for a lifetime, engage pet parents with good quality content, provide a seamless platform experience for shoppers, and expand our product development to solve challenges that Indian pet parents are facing,” said Kartik Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Goofy Tails.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Goofy Tails started its operations in 2019 by co-founders Karan Gupta, Kartik Gupta, Kunal Gupta, and Ashish Kaushal. The company has seen 200% growth across all categories of its product line and has served over 1.2 lakh + customers across Amazon, its own website, and other channels. The company is planning to enter other South Asian and European markets by the middle of next year.