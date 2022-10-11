boAt appoints Gaurav Nayyar as Chief Operating Officer

Imagine Marketing, the parent company of boAt has appointed Gaurav Nayyar as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) to spearhead operations and scale-up of the company.

Gaurav will be responsible for accelerating the operational performance and enable a broader transformation of the company by working closely with all functions.

Gaurav joins boAt from Bain & Company where he was a partner. In his over 17 years of experience Gaurav has led multiple engagements in tandem with leadership teams across some of the largest businesses, driving growth and delivering results in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds an MBA from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Shri Ram College of Commerce at the University of Delhi.

On his appointment, Gaurav Nayyar said, “I am thrilled to join the boAt crew and look forward to working with Aman, Sameer, Vivek, and functional heads to scale the company to new heights. I look forward to further strengthening the operations of the company on a global scale, expanding the core business across geographies, and building on new vectors for growth.”