Iris Broadway announces the opening of Starbucks, Rowan Toys & The Beer Café

To boost its retail and F&B portfolio, Trehan Iris has added 3 premium brands at Iris Broadway Mall located in Sec 85-86, Gurugram. The 3 new brands that have started their operations recently are Starbucks, Rowan Toys, and The Beer Café.

Spread across an area of 2076 sq. ft, Starbucks will be operating from Block B of the mall. This is going to be brand’s first outlet in New Gurugram. Rowan Toys’ store from the house of RBL (Reliance Brands Limited) has also opened the country’s first store at Iris Broadway. The store which is spread across 2587 sq. ft is situated in Block A of the mall. Spread across 1865 sq. ft area, The Beer Café store is the second new outlet to be launched in Block A.

Speaking on the launch, Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said that Iris Broadway is delighted to have Rowan Toys, Starbucks, and The Beer Cafe to its growing mix of retail and F&B brands.

“We are confident that these new brands will contribute to strengthening our retail and F&B offerings. Moreover, the launch of these three premium brands will add to the festive cheer at Iris Broadway.”

In September, the mall had added Croma and McDonald’s to its portfolio.