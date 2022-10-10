Simpli Namdhari’s strengthens its retail footprint with the launch of new store in Bengaluru

Simpli Namdhari’s, a 100% vegetarian omnichannel retailer with several supermarkets in Bengaluru, has launched a new store under its Simpli Namdhari’s Xpress format. Located in RT Nagar, the store is spread across 3,000 sq.ft. and sells an array of fresh, exotic and safe-for-consumption products, showcasing the Simpli Namdhari’s experience in a convenient and easy way.

Simpli Namdhari’s Xpress offers residue-free and safe-for-consumption exotic fruits and vegetables, single-origin dairy products, staples, and “Simpli Good Food” prepared in the in-house live kitchen where one can enjoy healthy salads, cold-pressed juices and other short eats. The store will be open from 8 am to 9:30 pm throughout the week.

Commenting on the store launch, Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group said, “As an organization, we are deeply committed to providing customers with a superior retail experience. It is our belief that every touchpoint in the customer journey is a chance to create connection and brand recall. We have spent a great deal of time and consideration developing a store design that reflects this commitment. Because we control the entire value chain, we are able to fulfil most major household food needs, making our seed-to-plate strategy the foundation of what we do.”