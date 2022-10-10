Vijay Sales expects 20-25% hike in the sales across all electronic items

Vijay Sales MD Nilesh Gupta expects the Navratri and Dussehra spike in sales to continue till December

After two years laced with restrictions, fear and uncertainty, consumers are finally feeling confident to step out.

“Consumer morale is particularly upbeat this year and we anticipate a significant increase in sales. We have already experienced a hike in sales during Navratri and Dussehra and a strong start is a great sign for the rest of the season. In the coming days we are expecting 20-25% hike in the sales across all electronic items,” said MD Nilesh Gupta.

To make the most of the opportunities the festive season offers, Vijay Sales will be providing heavy discounts, immediate cashbacks, and profitable exchange offers across all electronic categories at all its stores across cities and online.

Based in Mumbai Vijay Sales, that started as a small TV showroom in Mahim by Nanu Gupta in 1967 operates 120 stores across the regions of Maharashtra, Haryana, UP, Gujarat, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, & Telangana.