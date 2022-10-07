Ferns N Petals expects 40% y-o-y growth

Omni-channel gifting player Ferns N Petals expects to achieve 40% growth over last year as per Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & Managing Director at Ferns N Petals.

With an uptake in festive gifting activity, category major Ferns N Petals that operates in more than 125 cities across India is certain of experiencing a hike in sales. “Currently, we are expecting a double digit growth rate with our online-offline model. Cakes and flowers remain our top selling categories and we foresee an exponential growth of 40%. Also, in the corporate gifting segment, we are expecting to touch 60% growth over last year along with a spike in number of orders up to 2-3 times higher over year 2020,” shared Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & Managing Director at Ferns N Petals.

He added that the market for gifting looks massive this festive season and the brand is aggressively looking to grow in the premium floral and gifting category riding on innovation and a more focused approach towards quality and customer experience.

Ferns N Petals is available online and through 400 outlets in India. It also operates UAE, Qatar and Singapore. Lighthouse India Fund III has recently invested INR200 Cr. (USD 27 Million) in the company.