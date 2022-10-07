Boddess Beauty opens new store in Jaipur; eyes 80+ stores by 2027

Boddess Beauty, an omni-channel multi-brand beauty retailer, has opened its second experiential store in India at Mall of Jaipur in Rajasthan. At its new store, the brand will curate a range of international and home-grown beauty brands and offer service stations equipped with skin experts, make-up artists and beauty advisors.

Speaking on the occasion, Ritika Sharma, Founder-Director, House of Beauty [Boddess Beauty], said, “The first non-metro store in Jaipur is another step towards increasing our retail footprint with over 80+ stores in the coming 5 years. While we continue to expand, the best of global and homegrown beauty assortments, experiences inside the store, and guidance through our beauty advisors are features that will remain consistent across our online and physical touchpoints.”