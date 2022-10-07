Flipkart Wholesale announces festive sales for its B2B members

Flipkart Wholesale, the B2B marketplace of the e-commerce giant Flipkart has announced ‘Diwali Shopotasav’ for its B2B members. To be held from today (6 Oct 2022) till 24 Oct 2022, the sale will go live across all 28 stores and the online channels of Flipkart Wholesale.

“Diwali Shopotsav will give kirana members another opportunity to save more and increase their profits as they continue serving consumers during the festive season. With uniquely created deals and offers, we intend to help them grow their business profitably,” said Koteshwar L N, Business Head of Flipkart Wholesale.

Walmart-backed Flipkart recently concluded its flagship annual event ‘Big Billion Days’ that recorded 70% growth in the sales of premium mobile phones. The company also recorded over 1 billion customer visits during the festive days, with tier-2 and 3 cities contributing 60% to the total traffic.