For 81% shopping for family be a ‘major’ expense this festive season: Axis My India Survey

A whopping 81% consumers believe that shopping for family will be the ‘major expense’ during festivities, with 78% planning to shop from retail stores near home according to the October 2022 India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) report by consumer data intelligence agency Axis My India.

There is an overall improvement in consumer sentiment about discretionary spends with 44% consumers surveyed planning to buy apparel during Dusshera/Diwali. Furthermore, 8% each plan to buy white goods and mobile phones.

The October net CSI score, calculated by percentage increase minus percentage decrease in sentiment, is at +8, from +10 last month reflecting a decrease by 2 points.

The sentiment analysis delves into five relevant sub-indices – Overall household spending, spending on essential and non-essential items, spending on healthcare, media consumption habits & mobility trends.

Key findings

21% of consumers plan to spend more this festive season as compared to last year. This sentiment has improved by 1% point from last month.

81% said that shopping for family will contribute as a ‘major’ expense this festive season. 7% aid that their major expenses will be parked towards investments.

78% plan to shop from local physical retail stores near their home and 14% plans to shop from E-commerce sites like Amazon/Flipkart this festive season.

6% of consumers plan to spend on jewellery, 5% plans to spend on 2-wheeler, 3% plans to spend on four-wheeler and 1% to spend on tractor/commercial vehicle. Also, only 2% plan to spend on home/plot/or a commercial property.

As compared to pre-pandemic times 43% are buying smaller packs/sizes of their monthly groceries.

Commenting on the CSI report, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman & MD, Axis My India, said “Increase in discretionary spends across households demarcates the continuity of festive sentiments. From visiting physical stores to scanning through online sites, consumers are not only investing on household products but are also splurging for themselves and their families. However, one can witness the spending capacity to be conscious as the expenses are mostly on low budget items such as clothes as compared to heavy ticket items such as vehicles or properties. Cash though continues to be the king, digital modes of payment like UPI & debit/credit card usage is also growing rapidly.”

The survey was carried out via Computer-Aided Telephonic Interviews with a sample size of 10058 people across 32 states and UTs. 67% belonged to rural India, while 37% belonged to urban counterparts. In terms of regional spread, 24% belong to the Northern parts while 23% belong to the Eastern parts of India. Moreover 28% and 25% belonged to Western and Southern parts of India respectively. 61% of the respondents were male, while 39% were female. In terms of the two majority sample groups, 34% reflect the age group of 36YO to 50YO, while 30% reflect the age group of 26YO to 35YO.