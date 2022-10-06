D-Mart standalone revenue rose by 35.75% to reach Rs 10,384.66 crore

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 35.75% rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 10,384.66 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal. According to PTI, the company’s revenue from operations was Rs 7,649.64 crore during the same period last year.

The company also reported a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 642.89 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

In the July-September quarter of FY 2020-21, Avenue Supermarts’ standalone revenue stood at Rs 5,218.15 crore. Its pre-pandemic (FY 2019-20) revenue during the same period was Rs 5,949 crore

At the end of September, the company had a total of 302 stores across the country. It has a strong presence across in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.