Anita Dongre ropes in US-based Salesforce for its omni-channel initiatives

House of Anita Dongre (HOAD) has hired US-based Salesforce to handle its omni-channel initiatives in a bid to tap the growing number of consumers who are increasingly purchasing products through a combination of online and offline, especially after the pandemic.

Salesforce will “digitally transform its (HOAD) marketing, e-commerce, and service processes delivering an integrated offline and online experience for its customers,” a press release on Thursday from the New York Stock Exchange-listed customer relationship management giant said.

“House of Anita Dongre will leverage Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Salesforce Digital Engagement, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Service Cloud and Tableau, connecting data to create a unified view of the customer journey.”

HOAD works with Indian craftsman and it operates various brands including AND for western wear, AND Girl for a younger clientele, ethnic wear Global Desi, Global Desi Girl, Anita Dongre bridal and couture prêt for menswear), and organic clothing line Anita Dongre Grassroot among others.

HOAD currently operates 267 exclusive brand stores and 789 multi-brand stores across the country.

Salesforce said its HOAD executives can view the customer’s complete purchase and service history on a single screen to resolve their queries quickly. “Customers can also select digital service through messenger and chatbots, enabled by Salesforce Digital Engagement,” the press release said.

On top of that, HOAD will also leverage Tableau, the analytics platform of Salesforce, for real-time inventory management and sales forecasting.

“With Tableau dashboards as a single source of truth – the business has a clear view of stock levels and customer consumption patterns, while making everyday business decisions with agility and deepening customer engagement through tailored marketing campaigns,” the release said.