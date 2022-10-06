IndiaRetailing brings photo essays on the quirky Diwali decorations in various malls

Diwali, India’s biggest festival is also the most prominent business season for brands and retailers with almost 30-40% of their annual businesses coming from this month.
To lure customers and to celebrate Diwali, malls generally spend anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh to decorate and deck up their shopping centres to bring the festive buzz.
For some malls, the budgets for Diwali decorations could even top Rs 1 crore mark. Starting this week, IndiaRetailing will showcase decorative themes that different malls are adopting for Diwali this year. We are starting with Pacific D21 Mall in Dwarka as the first in a series of photo essays we will post until Diwali. Keep Watching This Space.
DIWALI DECORATIONS IN PACIFIC MALL DEPICT RAM SETU
Pacific D21 Mall in Dwarka has picked the Ram Setu theme for its Diwali decorations in the mall this year. According to Ramayana, Lord Ram’s Vanar Sena bridged the vast gap between India and Lanka by placing millions of rocks – with Lord Ram’s name written on them – that would float on the surface of the sea and that formed a passage for Lord Ram and his army to cross into Lanka.