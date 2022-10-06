Purplle.com adds 3 more Korean brands to its kitty

Online beauty retailer Purplle.com has strengthened its portfolio of Korean brands. It now has Korean brands Kaja, I Dew Care, Purito, and Round Lab in its portfolio.

Korean beauty products in India are getting increasingly popular for their innovation, high efficacy and use of natural ingredients. With the new additions, 2012 formed company is aiming to open doors for more international brands.

Commenting on the launch, Nippun Aneja, Chief Business Officer, Purplle.com, said, “The rise in education and affluence across locations in India for K-beauty coupled with affordability and purchasing power makes India a hotbed for Korean beauty products. Given prominent social trends, Indian consumers, especially millennials and Gen Zs, desire the most loved K-beauty products that are unique and effective.”