Samsung doubles its retail investment ahead of the festive season

Samsung has announced to double its retail investment in India to meet the increased customer demand in the ongoing festive season. As the Tier-II and III markets are turning out to be the growth drivers, the electronic company has trained over 5,000 independent retailers that will undergo comprehensive training programs to meet the rising customers demands.

The brand has also introduced Store+ in over 300 brand stores that enables the customers to buy products online which are not available in the store.

“With the festive fervour at its peak now, we expect our overall consumer electronics business to grow by 45 % and the premium segment to grow by 80 % . After a gap of two years, consumer footfall is rapidly increasing at brick-and-mortar stores and consumers are moving to premium, lifestyle products. We are certain that the demand for premium products will continue to remain buoyant.” Said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.