Unicommerce volumes surge 50% in first week of Diwali sales; sellers from Tier 2 and 3 cities catered 55% online orders

It appears to be a happy Diwali for retail SaaS platform Unicommerce, which has recorded 50% growth in its transaction volume during the first week of ongoing festive season sales. The company announced that they have processed over 14 million order items during this period.

The GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of products processed through the platform increased by 46% YoY in the first week and crossed $100 Mn.

Over 7500 facilities and 2000 stores processed their orders through the Unicommerce platform to reach 95% of India’s pin codes and sell across all the leading marketplaces and brand websites. Furthermore, more than 200 retail brands processed 10,000+ orders in the festive season sale week and more than 20% of these brands processed 50k+ orders in a single week.

Sellers across leading marketplaces including Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, Udaan and Snapdeal processed their festive orders using the Unicommerce platform. In addition brands like mamaearth, W, Aurelia, Mcaffeine, Jack And Jones, Vero moda, Hamilton, and Beardo among others used the platform for dispatching of online, offline and omnichannel orders.

The company has witnessed a 19% rise in its omnichannel orders with brands leveraging their pan-India stores to ship from stores during a week of festive season sales.

“Not only are we serving an expanded base of sellers and brands this year, we are also enabling a large cohort of sellers from India’s smaller cities from the e-commerce opportunity to seamlessly participate in the same,” shared Kapil Makhijka, CEO of Unicommerce. The company recorded a strong participation from Tier II and Tier III cities, with sellers from smaller cities processing over 55% of total orders shipped.

The operations of the company span 15 countries including India, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE.