Funding Alert: White.Inc raises $1 million seed money

Digitally native consumer product holding company White.Inc has announced raising over $1 million funding in the seed round which was led by Dholakia Ventures, along with Inflection Point Ventures and First Port.

Angel investors Suhail Sameer and Shashvat Nakrani from BharatPe, Guruvanth Vaid from 4G Capital Ventures, and Aniket Gore from Ceramet Group, also participated in the round.

The funds will be utilised for brand and product development, bolstering tech infrastructure and expanding the team.

“We are going after the premium category in the D2C space as there are a substantial number of niche segments in India where we can build brands that generate more than Rs 200 crore revenue. Our goal is to reach over Rs 1000 crore revenue in the next four years by creating 5-6 differentiated D2C brands,” said Siddharth Gadodia, Founder & CEO of White.Inc.

Founded in 2021 by Siddharth Gadodia & Young Yun, White.Inc is a house of digitally native brands creating Instagram-first D2C brands in the premium segment including cookware, drinkware, houseplants, apple Gear, and luggage. The company currently has two brands — UnBottle (Drinkware) and Totem (Apple Gears).