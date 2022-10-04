D2C brand Berrylush goes physical; launches first store

Women’s western wear D2C brand Berrylush made its offline debut by launching a store at Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida. The brand is looking at opening 30 stores in the next two years spread across leading metros.

“This is the beginning of our expansion plan in India. Following an omnichannel strategy and making our presence through physical stores will generate value for consumers and make their shopping experience seamless and well-structured,” said founder Alok Paul.

Berrylush was founded by IIM graduates Anusha Chandrashekar and Alok Paul in 2018. They duo started their business with four machines and a small team by making women’s western wear and sold them online. After two years, they reached an annual revenue of Rs 15 crore.