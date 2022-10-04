Spar Hypermarkets’ revenues for FY22 jump even as net loss widens

Max Hypermarket India, that operates Spar Hypermarkets, reported a 32% jump in its revenues for the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 818 crore compared to a year ago.

The company meanwhile has reported its net loss has gone up by 6% to Rs 132 crore for the year, compared to the fiscal year 2020-21.

According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, Max Hypermarket’s total expenses for the year stood at Rs 949 crore.

The year 2021-22 has been a challenging one for most retailers amid a continued surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Max Hypermarket, owned by Dubai-based retail enterprise Landmark Group, operates franchisee stores of Amsterdam-based Spar in India. Currently, Max Hypermarket operates about two dozen Spar Hypermarkets across 9 cities including Bengaluru, Mangalore, Shimoga, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, according to the company’s website.

Spar International operates more than 12,500 stores in 44 countries across 4 continents. The chain started its journey with a single store in 1932.