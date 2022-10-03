Reliance Brands plans to open doors of its first Valentino store in Delhi around Diwali

Reliance Brands Ltd is planning to open its first Valentino store in New Delhi later this month, further expanding the number of luxury labels under its portfolio.

Two people familiar with this matter said Reliance Brands plans to open the store later this month around Diwali in DLF’s swish Emporio mall in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj that is home to other top-end labels like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Armani, Versace, Coach among other brands.

Reliance Brands is opening the first Valentino store a year after the unit of Reliance Retail had signed a long-term distribution agreement with the Italian group. At the time of announcement, Reliance Brands had said it will open one Valentino boutique each in New Delhi and in Mumbai to begin with and they will sell Valentino’s complete fashion and lifestyle and footwear ranges for both men and women.

Reliance Brands, the high-end brands retailer of Reliance Retail, has in the 15 years of its existence is already marketing around 100 luxury and bridge-to-luxury global brands in India including Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, Bottega Veneta among dozens of other top global brands.