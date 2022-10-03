Malabar Gold & Diamonds redecks Andheri showroom

Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a jewellery retail chain in the country, has relaunched its Andheri showroom. The renovated store, offering a luxurious atmosphere, provides a large collection of designs at fair prices, with reasonable making charges starting from 7.9%.

“We are delighted to provide an all-new jewellery shopping experience to our customers in Andheri. This store will provide customers with a world-class shopping experience, superior craftsmanship, and a wide variety of designs suitable for every occasion,” said MP Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds is set to open 60 stores this financial year. The company was recognized as the World’s 6th Largest Jeweller at the National Jewellery Awards 2022 by GJC( gem and jewellery council) which is the apex trade body that manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and exporters all over India for an interest to the welfare of gems and jewellery industry.