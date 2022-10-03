IndiaShoppe opens 77 new pickup centres; aims to cross Rs 1500 crore this fiscal

D2C health and wellness retailer IndiaShoppe has announced the opening of 77 new pick-up centres across the country taking its tally of pickup centres to 665. The network growth expansion will service the demand of the customers ahead of the festive season including cities such as Jaipur, Baroda, Nasik, Madurai and Guwahati among others.

The company has presence online as well as offline with 50 stores in 27 cities. The company is eyeing further expansion and scaling up of its operations with an aim to cross Rs 1,500 crores by this financial year. Towards that it is setting up more distribution centers for easy delivery, planning more stores and investing in new product lines and technology.

Speaking about the expansion, Mitesh Bhandari, Co-Founder and C.F.O, India Shoppe said, “When a company grows and is preparing to scale and is looking at expansion, the game from 0 to 100 Crore is very different from a 100 to 1000 Crore. Similarly, after reaching 1000 Crore, from 1000 to 10,000 Crore is an altogether different beast. To prepare for that scale of (business and growth) we have to bring in new processes and few solutions which will facilitate us in scaling without compromising on the quality of the checks and balances which we will have to maintain.”

IndiaShoppe made its foray into retail in July 2013, with a state of the art e-commerce portal, followed by its maiden showroom in Chennai. The company deals in health, wellness & nutrition, skin care and has developed its private labels under the brand names “ON & ON” and “Elements Wellness”.