Myntra logs 1.2 million new customers at its flagship event

In its recently-concluded ‘Big Fashion Festival’, Flipkart-owned Myntra recorded 1.2 million new customers from across the country.

Forty five percent of visitors it received during the online shopping extravaganza were from tier 2/3 towns. The top cities that participated in the event were Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jammu, Imphal, Mysore, Siliguri, Udaipur, Cuttack, and Jalandhar.

The top trending categories in this edition of the online event were watches and wearables that witnessed over 90% growth in demand. Beauty and personal care category witnessed 40% more customers than the last edition.

Between 23 September and 2 October, the fashion retail platform sold 189 T- shirts, 115 shirts and 61 tops every minute.

The company revealed that 60% of festive fashion shopping orders were delivered before the end of the event and the fastest delivery was of an order approx 240 minutes after its purchase.

Speaking on the success of the Big Fashion Festival, Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra said, “The event also gave an impetus to many homegrown D2C brands by bringing them the opportunity to connect with millions of upwardly-mobile fashion-forward shoppers of the country, with some of them registering a robust growth.”