Vegan skincare brand Kimirica opens its first-ever gifting studio in Indore

Kimirica, the premium vegan bath, body, and skincare brand, has opened a new gifting studio at Kalpataru in Indore, just ahead of the festive season in a bid to cash in on festival shopping.

To cater to the gifting season crowds, the Gifting Studio will stay open from 11 am to 12 am through this week.

In addition to the store, Kimirica’s collection of skin care, bath, and body range is available at the Kimirica website and on online marketplaces (Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Ajio, Kindlife).

According to a report by the market research firm TechSci Research, the gifting market in India is expected to expand from $119 million in 2019 to $159 million in 2025. It is divided into two categories: corporate gifting and personal gifting, with the former claiming 80% of the market share.