Parag Milk Foods takes Pride of Cows milk to Ahmedabad

Parag Milk Foods will start retailing its premium milk brand Pride of Cows along with other products from its Bhagyalaxmi Dairy Farm to consumers in Ahmedabad.

“The dairy sector is rapidly expanding and the functional advantages of single origin milk products have demonstrated excellent benefits and garnered considerable appeal. Based on our expertise and customer preferences, we are confident about the launch’s success,” said Devendra Shah, Chairman, Parag Milk Foods commenting on the foray.

In addition to Ahmedabad, the brand is available in four cities: Mumbai, Surat, Delhi and Pune. Other brands in the Parag Milk Foods portfolio are Gowardhan, Go and Avvatar.