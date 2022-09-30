Rajeev Ranjan is now MD of McDonald’s India North and East

McDonald’s India North and East Chief Operating Officer Rajeev Ranjan will now take on the role of Managing Director (MD) of the company.

As the MD, he will be taking the overall responsibility of driving growth in the North and East regions of the country and will also lead day-to-day operations of all functions with immediate effect.

“In the last two years, we have embarked upon a significant transformation involving many changes in the business. I am confident that in his expanded role, Rajeev will continue to build on the key brand attributes,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman and developmental licensee, McDonald’s India – North and East.