ONDC begins beta testing in Bengaluru

The commerce and industry ministry announced that Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is set to launch its beta version for the testing phase in Bengaluru today.

“Bengaluru consumers get a whole new shopping experience. Beta testing of the Govt.’s revolutionary Open Network For Digital Commerce to begin from tomorrow. It is democratic, cost-effective & empowers buyers and small businesses,” tweeted Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister.

In its beta phase, ONDC will be available to consumers in Domlur, Indiranagar, Murugeshpalya, BTM Layout, JP Nagar, Kammanahalli, Mysore Road, Bannerghatta Road, Hebbal, Koramangala and RR Nagar, among others.

Till now, a total of ₹255 crore from 20 national organisations including State Bank of India, UCO Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda has been invested in ONDC.

ONDC democratize digital commerce in India by helping small retailers and D2C players to market their products through an open source platform and reduce the heavy dominance of e-commerce giants in India.

The platform is expected to go live in Bengaluru after a month of beta testing.