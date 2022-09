Zomato Ltd’s annual revenue for the fiscal year ending March 2022 zoomed by 123% to Rs 4,109 crore compared to a year ago.

At the same time, net loss at the online food delivery platform jumped 24% to Rs 1,098 crore during the same fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s total expenses for the fiscal 2022 stood at Rs 5,377 crore, Tofler said.