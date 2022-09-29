Gourmet meat brand MeisterWurst to expand India presence

German sausage manufacturer MeisterWurst is set to expand its presence in India. The brand plans to grow in Goa, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Shillong, and Pondicherry. The brand is available across the country through retail general and modern trade in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/NCR, Kolkata, Guwahati, Goa, Coimbatore, Cochin Trivandrum, Pune, Hyderabad, Mangalore and Bhopal among other cities.

For its next phase of expansion, the brand has opted to take the mobile application and dark stores route.

“India is the biggest upcoming market, especially in food. We have been doing business here since the mid ’90s and know the place. We are now set to expand our online presence by introducing our products across India,” said Arthur Maurer, Founder MeisterWurst.