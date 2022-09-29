Uniqlo goes high-street, opens store in Connaught Place

Uniqlo on Thursday announced it will open its first high street store in India next month.

The store located in the central business district of Connaught Place will be opened on October 13, a company press release said.

The Connaught Place store will be the ninth outlet for the Japanese fashion giant in India and the seventh store in the Delhi NCR.

The Uniqlo Connaught Place store will be located in the inner circle – in the space that was previously occupied by Italy’s Benetton – and will be spread close to 8,000 sq. ft. of sales area across three levels.

“It will also offer the entire range of fall and winter products for men, women and kids, such as its innovative and functional Ultra Light Down (ULD), HEATTECH garments and recycled fleece , as well as products featuring premium fabrics such as flannel, cashmere, lambswool and merino,” the press release said. “Customers can also find UNIQLO’s essential items such as easy care rayon, denims, fine cloth shirts and smart ankle pants.”

So far, Uniqlo has opened half a dozen stores in Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

The announcement of the Delhi store opening next month comes even as on Thursday Uniqlo rolls out its eight India stores in Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

IndiaRetailing.com had reported last month that Uniqlo is going high-street in Connaught Place and opening a highway store in in Punjab.