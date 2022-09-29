Reliance Retail debuts its new mid-premium fashion chain Azorte in Bengaluru

Reliance Retail has launched a mid-premium fashion and lifestyle store Azorte that will sell fast-fashion international and Indian fashion and lifestyle products that is primarily targeted at India’s large base millennials and Gen-Z customers.

Azorte is the latest retail format from Reliance Retail, that comes barely days after the country’s largest retailer by sales and by number of stores rolled out its department store format Reliance Centro in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj earlier this week.

Azorte will sell Reliance Retail’s private brands as well as co-created lines and will sell a wide range of fashion and lifestyle products from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.

“The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion,” said Akhilesh Prasad, CEO for fashion and lifestyle at Reliance Retail.

The first store launched in Bengaluru on Thursday spans around 18,000 sq ft in 1 MG-Lido Mall, located at MG Road. Reliance Retail said it plans to expand the format to other “key markets” in the coming months.

The Bengaluru format includes several tech-enabled features such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks, the company press release said.