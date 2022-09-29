Meesho sees 68% jump in orders in its flagship event to 3.34 crores shipment

E-commerce platform Meesho said it received around 3.34 crore orders its flagship five-day sale event that concluded on Tuesday, registering a 68% jump in purchased compared to the same event last year.

The Softbank backed ecommerce platform said it recorded the best festive sale performance till now and around 87.6 lakh orders were placed by buyers on the first day of the Mega Blockbuster sale that went on between September 23-27.

The company said around 60% of all the purchases were made by consumers in tier 4+ cities and purchases by that segment jumped by 60% in this year’s event compared to that of last year.

Meesho also a four times increase in the number of sellers participating in the flagship sale event on its marketplace and almost 75% of those sellers came from tier 2+ market.

Some categories witnessed heightened activities. For example, kitchen utilities grew by 116%, beauty & personal care grew by 109% and luggage and travel accessories’ grew by 99%, the company said.