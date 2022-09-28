Wildcraft hires Ace Turtle to bolster its e-commerce business

Out adventure product company Wildcraft India has signed up Bengaluru-based omni-channel enabler Ace Turtle to strengthen its e-commerce business, a release said.

As per the deal, Ace Turtle’s unified commerce platform Rubicon will enable Wildcraft to expand its e-commerce business in India by driving seamless customer experience at scale, the release said.

“As a business, we have always been bullish on e-commerce and in the post-pandemic world scaling this up is a key focus area for us, while providing a seamless experience across both offline and online channels,” said Gaurav Dublish, Co-founder, Wildcraft.

Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle said he is excited to partner with Wildcraft. We’re confident that our omnichannel tech platform Rubicon will enable Wildcraft to bolster its e-commerce business from multiple fulfillment centres and enhance the customer experience across various marketplaces,” he said.