Dabur India forays into spices

Leading FMCG player Dabur India is entering the spices segment by launching a new product ‘Dabur Hommade Tasty Masala.’

Priced at Rs 5, the all-purpose masala will be available in sachets at offline and online retail channels across the country. The masala embellishes Dabur’s existing range of cooking products under the Hommade brand, which includes Ginger Paste, Garlic Paste, Ginger-Garlic Paste & Tamarind Paste, Tomato Puree and Coconut Milk.

Speaking about the move, Dabur India Ltd Category Head-Foods Division Vineet Jain said, “Spices is a high growth category with a lot of regional players but limited national level players. Within spices, the single-serve segment is growing at a faster pace. Eyeing this opportunity, Dabur with its national presence has decided to enter the spice market with a single-serve pack”.

In 2021, the Indian spices market was valued at Rs 142, 569.3 crores. It is expected to to reach Rs 270, 928.4 crores by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.29%.