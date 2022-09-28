Sadar24 launches platform to digitalise small vendors, starts with players from Iconic Sadar Bazaar

Delhi-based Masonic E Com Pvt. Ltd. has launched e-commerce platform Sadar24 to help get multitudes of unorganized players on the digital bandwagon.

Founded by Nitin Goel, Mahavir Mittal and Sonal Garg, Sadar24 is an aggregator e-commerce platform that connects SME, MSME, small vendors, traders, and unorganised markets involved in manufacturing and trading of different products.

The platform lists over 1 lakh products in 550 + categories and works on a minimum documentation, 0% commission model for vendors. It delivers to 22,500 pin codes across India. A majority of the vendors listed on Sadar24 are from Delhi’s iconic Sadar Bazaar.

Co-founder Niitn Goel said, “The platform objectives include bringing on distinctive suppliers that aren’t represented on any other online marketplace and offering customers a selection of premium product lines at affordable prices and to promote home grown brands”. The platform will focus on connecting vendors lacking digital literacy from tier II and tier III markets.