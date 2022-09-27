Skechers awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer in Tech Implementation (E-commerce Tech)

Skechers was awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year for Tech Implementation for Ecomm Tech at IRA 2022.

A $4.64 billion global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. The brand’s success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

The Technology

Skechers deployed Salesforce Commerce Cloud Platform for Skechers digital commerce growth journey. It’s a SaaS model offering enabled access to all the applications , tools and systems anywhere, anytime. The key features included:

Minimal platform infrastructure management

Out of the box features helped to accelerate during implementation and go to market

Prebuilt integrations enabled quick integrations with 3rd Party services / applications

Platform performance and uptime guaranteed

Better Cost management by scaling platform on demand

Seamless integration to improve business process outcomes

24×7 product support

Availability of global technology talent ecosystem

Adapt quickly with an agile scalable & secure platform

AI-based product recommendations personalized for each customer

Multiple payment options including Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, EMI, Pay Later, Gift Vouchers

Order Tracking with real time status updates

The Impact

Growth in sales

Number of visitors increase

Wider reach & faster delivery to customer

Offered more choices to the customer

Improvement in inventory turnover at stores

Minimize loss of sales at stores

Increase in product depth and assortment

Merger of offline-online sales

Increase in product views

Increase in add to cart

Increase in checkout

Increase in direct traffic

Increase in total transactions

Nominees: BESTSELLER, Burger Singh, Chaayos, Cherries, Clovia, Ghoomar Traditional Thali, Lenovo India, Seiko India, Shoppers Stop, Sports Station, Spykar, The NEW Shop, The Sleep Company and V-Mart