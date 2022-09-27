Skechers awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer in Tech Implementation (E-commerce Tech)

Skechers was awarded IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year for Tech Implementation for Ecomm Tech at IRA 2022.
A $4.64 billion global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. The brand’s success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.
The Technology
Skechers deployed Salesforce Commerce Cloud Platform for Skechers digital commerce growth journey. It’s a SaaS model offering enabled access to all the applications , tools and systems anywhere, anytime. The key features included:
- Minimal platform infrastructure management
- Out of the box features helped to accelerate during implementation and go to market
- Prebuilt integrations enabled quick integrations with 3rd Party services / applications
- Platform performance and uptime guaranteed
- Better Cost management by scaling platform on demand
- Seamless integration to improve business process outcomes
- 24×7 product support
- Availability of global technology talent ecosystem
- Adapt quickly with an agile scalable & secure platform
- AI-based product recommendations personalized for each customer
- Multiple payment options including Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, EMI, Pay Later, Gift Vouchers
- Order Tracking with real time status updates
The Impact
- Growth in sales
- Number of visitors increase
- Wider reach & faster delivery to customer
- Offered more choices to the customer
- Improvement in inventory turnover at stores
- Minimize loss of sales at stores
- Increase in product depth and assortment
- Merger of offline-online sales
- Increase in product views
- Increase in add to cart
- Increase in checkout
- Increase in direct traffic
- Increase in total transactions
