GreenHonchos flags off the GH Amplify growth program for D2C brands

GreenHonchos, a full-stack eCommerce consulting firm said it has launched an exclusive invite-only D2C growth program for high-potential brands.

The company is known for providing technology, digital and operational solutions for scaling D2C brands online with a consulting framework to help them seamlessly start, exponentially grow, and deliver an engaging online commerce experience.

With GH Amplify, selected brands get an opportunity to help unleash their potential and achieve revenue growth, the company said.

In the post-pandemic era, going online for companies is becoming essential and to capture the growing digital economy, analysts said.

Through GH Amplify brands will get access to capital, mentorship, infrastructure, and most importantly, dedicated and focused support at their disposal, GreenHonchos said.

Further, GreenHonchos looks to offer the following niche support to the brands

Full-stack D2C Capabilities for integrated growth of the brand online

Deep partnership with D2C Tech-enabled Ecosystem

Scalable in-house integrated E-commerce Platform – KartmaX

Access to the large database across customer segments

Experienced workforce support in scaling D2C business for

Currently empowering the growth journey of 150 leading retail brands, GreenHonchos is ready to redefine more such brand stories with this program. Brands interested in the GH Amplify program, have to induct by following a highly selective qualification procedure that factors in the POC, vision, and growth roadmap. Once qualified the brand will be part of a focused cohort of brands with high growth potential and revenue opportunities.