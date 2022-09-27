Metro Brands signs up Denmark’s Ecco brand

Metro Brands Limited has announced a partnership with ECCO, a Denmark-based brand that manufactures and retails premium leather shoes and accessories for men and women. Metro will sell Ecco products through Mochi and Metro websites and select stores across the country.

“We are delighted to partner with a globally loved brand like ECCO as this allows us to create a premium footwear experience for our Indian consumers and helps us further expand this segment,” Nissan Joseph, Chief Executive Officer, Metro Brands Limited said.

“We are elated to expand into the Indian market with Metro Brands, which, with its pan-India reach and omnichannel approach, makes for an ideal partner,” Casper Gram Hvejsel Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific, ECCO said about the partnership.

Founded in 1963 by Karl Toosbuy, in Bredebro, Denmark, ECCO began manufacturing footwear and expanded into retail in 1982.