Home decor brand The Yellow Dwelling opens new store in Bengaluru

High street home décor brand The Yellow Dwelling has opened a 1,050 sq. ft. store at Kammanahalli in Bengaluru.

The store offers site visits, measurement services, customisation and installation of soft furnishings.

“With a few days away from the festive season, we are confident to delight our customers in and around Kammanahalli with our product offerings” said Abhinayah, Co-founder, The Yellow Dwelling.

The store launch is part of the company’s efforts to ramp up its physical presence in the country and be closer to its target audience. Towards that, the company closed its earlier store in Hennur to open a new one in the bustling locality of Kammanahalli.

“Kammanahalli has developed into a thriving marketplace with many brands setting up shop here. We moved our Hennur road store to Kammanahalli to cater to more homeowners from the suburbs nearby as well as from within the city,” said Nandakumar, Co-Founder, The Yellow Dwelling.

The Yellow Dwelling started its journey in 2017 and has one store each in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR.