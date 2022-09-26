Arrow launches its new store at Bengaluru

Arrow, a menswear brand from the house of Arvind Fashions Limited has announced to launch a luxurious new store at the Central Business District area in Tasker Town, Bengaluru.

The store is spread across 1700 sq.ft and is the 15th store in the city.

Speaking about the store launches, Suman Saha, CEO, Arrow – Arvind Fashions Limited, said, “Bengaluru is known for being one of the more fashionable cities in India, and we are excited to have launched another store in Commercial Street. The store has a wide and varied collection to cater to all kinds of menswear occasions. Innovation, elegance, and comfort have always been at the core of our brand. At Arrow, we are deeply focused on living up to the expectations of the modern-day Indian customer.”

Arrow has been instrumental in shaping menswear since 1851. It was launched in India in 1993 as one of the first premium international brands in the country. The brand currently has over 200 exclusive stores and is available in over 1000 multi-brand outlets in 109 cities across India.