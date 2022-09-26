QSR chain Fat Tiger expands presence in Hyderabad

Quick Restaurant Chain Fat Tiger has recently inaugurated its fourth franchise-owned restaurant in Hyderabad. The new store is spread across an area of 250 sq. ft.

Co-Founders and Directors of Fat Tiger Sahaj Chopra and Sahil Arya expressed their happiness about opening consecutive stores in Hyderabad and are looking forward to receiving feedback about the brand’s services and experiences.

The company is looking to open 200 outlets in the next three years and opened a store in Dehradun, earlier this month.