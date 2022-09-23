Snapdeal kicks off its “Toofani Sale – Festive Dhamaka”

Value e-commerce platform Snapdeal on Friday has kick started its mega first sale of the 2022 festive season dubbed as the “Toofani Sale – Festive Dhamaka.”

In line with Snapdeal’s focus on serving the large and growing value segment, the sale is curated around the central theme of offering value-priced merchandise in key categories like home, fashion, and beauty & personal care account for a bulk of the festive season shopping, the company said in a press release.

Snapdeal’s Festive Dhamaka of the Toofani Sale will have extensive offers & discounts across Fashion, Home, Kitchen, Beauty, Appliances & much more. The sale season excitement will be amplified through special “Maha Bumper Offers”, “Midnight Rush Hour” offers, “4-hour Deals” and “Hero Offers” which will showcase popular and trending consumer choices, the company said.

Keeping in mind the preferred price point of value shoppers, the festive season sale will offer an extensive selection at price points starting from Rs. 299 & Rs. 399 onwards.

In preparation for this year’s festive season, Snapdeal has over the past six months increased the availability of value-priced options by adding fashion brands like Rangita (ethnic fashion for women), Urban Mark (men’s fashion), trendy beauty and personal care brands like Miyuki, Aragma and Nord. In addition, HomeTales, which focuses on the home category has expanded its range on Snapdeal to cater to the surge in home-centric festive shopping.

Further, Snapdeal’s recently introduced co-branded Rupay card with Bank of Baroda & JCB will help customers bag unlimited 5% cash back on purchases made on Snapdeal.