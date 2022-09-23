Burgrill to open 6 outlets, offering 100% vegetarian menu, in Gujarat

Home-grown burger chain Burgrill plans to open half-a-dozen all-vegetarian outlets in Gujarat as part of the Delhi-based company’s expansion into the western state.

“Staying in sync with the sensibilities and preferences of the Gujarat audience, most outlets in the region will have a 100% vegetarian menu,” the company said in a press release on Friday.

Key highlights of this menu would be a purely plant-based vegetarian burger called ‘Green Meat Pounder’ – made with soy protein, chickpea protein and a blend of plant-based fibres that offer the same texture and mouthfeel as chicken but are 100% vegetarian, the company said.

Burgrill started in 2016 by Shreh Madan, Ankur Madan and Rajat Bawa, currently operates more than 40 outlets in NCR/ Chandigarh Tricity, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.