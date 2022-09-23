Amazon flags off the Great Indian Festival 2022

Amazon.in’s flagship festive event, ‘The Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2022 will start this Friday, with Prime members getting early access.

Customers can enjoy attractive deals on the widest selection of products from lakhs of sellers. GIF 2022 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

“We are delighted to partner with leading brands to launch more than 2,000 new products and deliver products with speed and safety across all serviceable pin codes of India,” said Manish Tiwary, country manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India. “We will continue to maximize seller and partner success and provide the convenience of shopping in 8 regional languages along with English while giving the option to also shop using voice. We look forward to a buoyant festive season with our campaign #AmazonSeLiye.”, he added.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 2,000 new product launches and a wide selection from top brands such as Samsung, iQOO, Mi, Redmi, Apple, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Colgate, BoAt, HP, Lenovo, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Hisense, Vu, TCL, Acer, Allen Solly, Biba, Max, PUMA, Adidas, American Tourister, Safari, Maybelline, Sugar Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bath and Body Works, Forest Essentials, Nivea, Gillette, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree, Himalaya, Hasbro, Omron, Philips, Daawat, Aashirvaad, Tata Sampann, Surf Excel, Eureka Forbes, Havells, Story@Home, Ajanta, Wipro, Prestige, Butterfly, Milton, Solimo, The Sleep Company, Yonex, Nivia, Hero Cycles, Bosch, Black+Decker, HIT, Trust Basket and many more.

Further, this festive season, Amazon business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoices and 40% more with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories like laptops, desktops and monitors, TV, appliances, vacuum cleaners, etc. from top brands. In addition to existing Amazon.in offers like deals, bank offers, and coupons business customers will get to save an additional 10% through business exclusive deals on over 8000 products.