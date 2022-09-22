Smaller towns are driving demand for electronics & consumer durable this festive season

With the onset of the festive season, demand for branded consumer durables and electronic items in Tier-II towns and cities soared and it is now double of that in Tier-I cities, with Apple emerging as the most searched electronic brand across the country, a latest report by Justdial said.

During last year’s festive season, the demand in Tier-II towns and cities, for branded consumer durables, was 1.5X of that in Tier-I cities. Further accelerating the demands, this season Tier-II towns and cities are pushing the demands ahead and it is primarily led by Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Agra, Surat, Varanasi, Vadodara, Patna, and Ranchi, according to the report Justdial Consumer Insights.

Demand for smartphones, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, smart TVs, and microwaves in Tier-II cities outstripped that in Tier-I cities. At a pan-India level, demand for smartphones and ACs contributed to almost 75% of the demand with Apple dominating the searches on the back of a 10% YOY growth.

“It is interesting to see that online demand for branded goods in Tier-II cities has surpassed Tier-I cities. The growth is driven by increasing internet penetration, rapid acceptance of online platforms, and normalization of consumption behaviour post-pandemic,” Prasun Kumar, CMO, Justdial, said. “There seems to be a growth in disposable income as well given that expensive brands are most searched when it comes to smartphone brands in Tier-II towns and cities. After the challenges of the last two years, this festive season we expect this rising demand to translate into a bumper sale bringing the much-needed cheer to India’s retail industry.”

Among smartphones, Apple was also the most searched smartphone in India, dominating 30% of the searches with YOY demand growing by 10%. Searches for ACs saw a 15% YOY growth during this festive season and the demand for the same in Tier-II towns and cities was 2.5X of that in Tier-I cities. The demand in Tier-II towns and cities for refrigerators was 1.8X of that in Tier-I cities. Among Tier-I cities, Delhi saw a 1.5X jump in YOY demand and topped the list, with Mumbai and Hyderabad in second and third place respectively. Demand for smart TVs in Tier-II cities was 2.6X of that in Tier-I cities, with Sony being the brand in the demand, followed by LG and Samsung. Searches for microwaves in Tier-II cities remained 50% higher than those in Tier-I cities, with Samsung, LG, and Haier being the top-3 brands in demand.