Reliance Brands hires F&B veteran to spearhead Pret A Manger coffee business

Reliance Brands Ltd has roped in Chandramohan Ramadasan to spearhead the business of Pret A Manger, the UK-based coffee chain, according to sources.

In July, Reliance Brands said it has signed a long-term master franchisee agreement with Pret A Manger to open a coffee chain in India, a country where lately there has been a lot of action in coffee outlets business with Starbucks aggressively expanding and Canada-based Tim Hortons making its entry here.

Ramadasan joins Reliance Brands from Ola Foods where he was a senior director of operations and he had worked with Pizza Hut and KFC in India.

IndiaRetailing.com has reached out to Reliance Brands for comment on Ramadasan’s appointment and we will include it whenever Reliance Brands responds.

Pret A Manger, meaning ready to eat in French, started its business in London in 1986 and currently it operates more than 550 outlets in nine international markets in the UK, US, Europe, and Asia.

Pret currently operates in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

Reliance Brands plans to open Pret A Manger outlets in cities across India starting with major cities and travel hubs.