Hustlers Hospitality launches its first QSR ‘KO Fried Chicken’; plans to launch 2 more QSR in next 12 months

Hustlers Hospitality, a Mumbai-based cloud kitchen company, has announced the launch of its first quick-service restaurant (QSR) concept called KO Fried Chicken.

The company said KO Fried Chicken is an American diner interior concept which will offer several different global spices options with their intensive fried chicken menu and will also serve some pure vegetarian options to its customers. The newly launched brand will provide home-delivery service, dine-ins and takeaways.

The Mumbai-based company is also planning to launch two more QSR brands in the next 12 months.

Hustlers Hospitality, operates over 24 brands of cloud kitchens and has more than 550 internet restaurants with 9 Central Hub Kitchen and 1 Cloudkitchen experience center in India. Currently, they are operating in 20 locations in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad among other cities.