Pescafresh invest in logistics and distribution network startup Hackle

Pescafresh, a D2C seafood and meats brand along with Elara India Opportunity Fund has jointly invested an undisclosed amount in a Bengaluru-based logistics and distribution network start-up Hackle.

This funding was done through Pescafresh’s venture- PescaLabs that is looking to invest in small and scalable businesses.

Hackup’s $1.25 million funding round also saw participation from Callapina Capital, select angels, and IAN. Hackle is managing Pescafresh’s fulfillment centers, inventory, and last-mile delivery processes.

“The seafood and meats business is operationally heavy and a strong supply chain play is much needed. Hackle has demonstrated its ability to work closely with Pescafresh and imbibe our values of freshness,” said Sangram Sawant, Founder, Pescafresh.

“In addition to Hackle managing online fulfillment, their offline FMCG distribution platform focused on distribution to modern trade and general trade is exciting for Pescafresh products, especially the ready- to-cook and ready-to-eat range,”

Recently, Pescafresh had raised funds and they are utilizing it for geographical expansion and technological intervention.The D2C brand forays into the Pune market, and they are announcing plans to enter in Bangalore and NCR market.