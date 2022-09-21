Zivame records a 3X jump in sales in its flagship event “The Grand Lingerie Festival”

Intimate wear brand Zivame said that its sales during the flagship discount event “The Grand Lingerie Festival” rose three times.

Zivame, owned by Reliance Retail, ran the discounts across both online and offline channels.

The current edition saw over more than 100 brands participating and the event was co-powered by Triumph. This edition according to Zivame was a big hit as the brand witnessed 5 times growth in traffic and new consumer acquisition jumping by 120%.

Zivame services more than 28,000 pin codes with orders coming in from every part of the country. The event clocked more than 75k orders in the first 24 hours. Apart from the metros, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Pune were the big hotspots.

In terms of category sales, bras saw the highest demand bringing in 50% of the total sales. Pyjama sets were a big hit in the sleepwear category, forming almost 55% of the category sales. The growing fitness wave in the country saw yet another resounding acceptance of Activewear products from the platform with a revenue jump of 3x; Sports Bras being the best seller in the category.

Some of the emerging categories of Zivame – Maternity wear and Personal care also witnessed a 4X jump in sales; Nursing Bras were the most sold item in Maternity. The edition also saw a massive increase of 4X in partner brand revenues across categories. Further, Zivame shipped out 98% of the orders within 24 hours ensuring consumers didn’t have a long wait to receive their products.